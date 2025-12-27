Korean Peninsula Arms Race Heats Up With Dueling Nuclear Submarine Programs

A vessel described by North Korea as its first nuclear-powered submarine is nearing completion while South Korea has plans to build its first nuclear sub at a Philadelphia shipyard.

North and South Korea are entering a race to build nuclear submarines that’s sure to escalate inter-Korean tensions and radiate throughout the region.

North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, has proudly inspected what he says is an 8,700-ton nuclear submarine that appears near completion while South Korea’s defense minister, Ahn Gyu-back, promises the South will “swiftly move ahead” on plans to build its own nuclear sub.

Visiting the South’s main submarine base about 200 miles southeast of Seoul on Friday, Mr. Ahn said a South Korean task force would “complete negotiations” with Washington next year on “the long-sought nuclear-powered submarine program,” the South’s defense ministry reported.

Buoying the program, President Trump this week said the South’s Hanwha Group will be a partner in building a new class of frigate. He had already said Washington will share technology assisting South Korea to build a nuclear submarine at a Philadelphia shipyard acquired last year by Hanwha Ocean, Korea’s second biggest shipbuilder.

Hanwha appears confident that work on the nation’s first nuclear submarine will go ahead at its “Hanwha Philly Shipyard” despite calls in Seoul for the vessel to be built in South Korea.

The shipyard is under the management of a newly formed Hanwha subsidiary, Hanwha Defense USA, led by a retired American rear admiral, Tom Anderson.

Although Hanwha has yet to build a nuclear sub, the parent company quotes Admiral Anderson as saying the company “has a clear understanding” of how to proceed and he is confident of its ability to “catch up” on the technology.

