Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The American commanding general doubts if ‘conditions’ are right for transferring ‘operational control’ to Seoul in wartime.
Published:
Updated:
America and South Korea are locked in bitter disagreement over defense against North Korea as the North raises the threat level after the explosion a month ago of a North Korean mine that severely wounded three South Korean soldiers.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
America and South Korea are locked in bitter disagreement over defense against North Korea as the North raises the threat level after the explosion a month ago of a North Korean mine that severely wounded three South Korean soldiers.
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