Kyiv Threatens Sanctions Against Israel for Importing ‘Stolen’ Ukrainian Grain

Trump To Meet an Emboldened Xi Jinping
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The first Jewish leader of Ukraine and the Israeli premier, a descendant of Eastern Europe, are at loggerheads as both defend their countries from ferocious enemies.
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By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
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By THE NEW YORK SUN|