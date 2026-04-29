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The New York Sun
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Kyiv Threatens Sanctions Against Israel for Importing ‘Stolen’ Ukrainian Grain

The first Jewish leader of Ukraine and the Israeli premier, a descendant of Eastern Europe, are at loggerheads as both defend their countries from ferocious enemies.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine addresses the press at a meeting of European Union leaders at Ayia Napa, Cyprus, on April 23, 2026.
President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine addresses the press at a meeting of European Union leaders at Ayia Napa, Cyprus, on April 23, 2026. Byron Smith/Getty Images
BENNY AVNI

BENNY AVNI

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