Most people probably don’t think much about their electric toothbrushes. You probably don’t need to and don’t want to. If you have to, it’s likely because of bad news from a dentist or frequent gum offers from others.

Despite the average reader’s willful ignorance, the toothbrush market has become increasingly competitive with brands like Quip, Boka, and Goby vying for new customers through subscription pricing, youth-focused advertising, sustainability claims, and dubious novelties. However, none of these brands can fully compete with the reliability, strength, power, compatibility, warranty, and technology from industry giants like Oral-B and Philips. These smaller brands come close enough to allow underdog supporters to invest without concern, but they don’t offer a true improvement.

The new Wave range from Laifen is a direct competitor. These toothbrushes are more powerful, technologically advanced, better looking, and cheaper. At the core function of a toothbrush, the Wave has three main advantages: its small size for easier maneuverability in the mouth, its high-frequency vibrations at up to 66,000 times a minute, and its 60-degree oscillation where the toothbrush head rotates independently of the handle.

Laifen Connected App. Courtesy of Laifen

The toothbrush comes with three standard speeds, switched with a single soft contact button, which can be further customized through an optional app. The full degree of oscillation can be excessive, risking bumping the back of the head into your teeth. Therefore, it’s best to use full vibration with minimal rotation on one setting and full vibration with medium rotation on the next, adjusting through the app on the fly.

Laifen Wave Toothbrush in ABS plastic, stainless steel, and aluminium – left to right. Courtesy of Laifen

From a design perspective, the toothbrush stands out. Although the packaging is reminiscent of Apple, including the curled braided cable and “Designed by Laifen” mark, it’s the only toothbrush packaging I’ve ever admired. The entire experience is beautifully designed with an elegantly shaped handle, translucent heads, and a magnetic charging cable that plugs into USB with an included bathroom port adapter. After using it, you won’t want to go back to standard chargers.

The box includes a three-pack of heads—”Super-Clean,” “Gum Care,” and “Ultra-Whitening.” Though the toothbrush isn’t compatible with generic alternatives, replacement heads are inexpensive at $10 for a three-pack or $17 for six. The battery life is impressive, and the compact size, airplane mode, and elegant carrying case make it perfect for travel and home use.

Laifen Magnetic Charging Cable. Courtesy of Laifen

Laifen Wave Toothbrush in travel case. Courtesy of Laifen

Regarding price and color options, the base version, made from ABS plastic, costs $70 but is often on sale for $56. It comes in white, pastel purple, red, blue, and cream. The next step up is the matte aluminum alloy version at $80, offering a balance of design and functionality. The polished stainless steel version, priced at $100 but often on sale for $80, is a fingerprint magnet but looks fantastic and feels superb due to its greater weight.