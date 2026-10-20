Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
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In ‘King of the Yees,’ Lauren Yee turns her relationship with her father into a wildly imaginative adventure.
Imagine that you’re a theater critic in a fairy tale. A genie has promised to grant your dearest wish if you can find a play that’s a spot-on cultural satire, a deliciously wacky farce, and a moving, essentially autobiographical drama, all at once.
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By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Imagine that you’re a theater critic in a fairy tale. A genie has promised to grant your dearest wish if you can find a play that’s a spot-on cultural satire, a deliciously wacky farce, and a moving, essentially autobiographical drama, all at once.
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