Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Our elites prefer to pretend that the words matter because it is the nature of diplomats to find excuses to talk.
Published:
Updated:
Vladimir Putin is a liar, the Iranians are liars, and the Houthis are liars. Watching the daily news as a trained historian drives me nuts. The people our elites and the press pay attention to are serial liars.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Vladimir Putin is a liar, the Iranians are liars, and the Houthis are liars. Watching the daily news as a trained historian drives me nuts. The people our elites and the press pay attention to are serial liars.
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