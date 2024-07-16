Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes, Baseball’s Power Couple, Take Centerstage at MLB All-Star Game

Move over Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, a new power couple is grabbing the spotlight in professional sports. A rookie sensation with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Paul Skenes, and his girlfriend, gymnast Olivia “Livvy” Dunne of LSU, a top NIL earner, are the featured attraction at Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game festivities at Arlington, Texas.

Mr. Skenes, 22, will be the starting pitcher for the National Leaguers when they face the American League All-Stars Tuesday night at Globe Life Field, the home ballpark of the world-champion Texas Rangers. The no. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Mr. Skenes has been phenomenal in his 11 career starts since early May. The right-hander improved to 6-0 with a 1.90 ERA after throwing seven no-hit innings with 11 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Milwaukee on Thursday.

Despite his on-field success, Mr. Skenes might be better known as Ms. Dunne’s boyfriend. Mutual friends introduced the two while both were attending LSU. Mr. Skenes, who stands 6-foot-6, helped LSU win the 2023 Men’s College World Series, capping a collegiate career during which he was named the 2023 National Player of the Year, the 2023 National Pitcher of the Year, and the 2023 College World Series Most Outstanding Player.

Ms. Dunne, who stands 5-foot-6, was seen wearing his jersey at the College World Series and the couple confirmed their relationship a few weeks later. She has been spotted at many of his games with the Pirates and is chronicling the trip to the All-Star Game for her 5.3 million followers on Instagram.

“All-Star game bound,” Ms. Dunne wrote as the couple boarded a private plane for Arlington.

Mr. Skenes is the first no.1 draft choice to make the All-Star game in his first season and the first rookie to start an All-Star game since Hideo Nomo in 1995. The others were Dave Stenhouse (1962), Mark “The Bird” Fidrych (1976), and Fernando Valenzuela (1981).

“It’s pretty dang cool to even be in this position at the All-Star Game in the first place,” Mr. Skenes told reporters in Arlington. “I’m just super grateful to get the opportunity to start it. I’m super excited.”

A Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher, Paul Skenes, talks to family and friends as Livvy Dunne, front right, poses for photos after game against Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, May 11, 2024. Gene J. Puskar/AP

The 94th All-Star Game is the third to be played on the home field of the reigning World Series champions, and the first since 1939. The National League manager, Torey Lovullo, announced days ago Ms. Skenes would start the mid-summer classic.

“Paul is everything right about this game,” Mr. Lovullo, manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks, said at Arlington. “His ability to balance what he’s had to go through this past year is amazing. He does it with humility and he does it very, very well.”

Mr. Skenes said his goal was to pitch in the majors this season and be “an effective” starting pitcher for the Pirates. He’s done that and more, dominating the opposition. “I had to make some adjustments and get better,” he said. “That was a big focus during the offseason. Being here now is a product of doing it one day at a time, and having good coaches and good people around me. But I didn’t necessarily think I’d be here.”

All-Star starting pitchers normally throw only one, and no more than two, innings. The first four hitters in the American League lineup are the Cleveland left-fielder, Steven Kwan, the Baltimore shortstop, Gunnar Henderson, followed by the New York Yankees right-fielder, Juan Soto, and the Yankees centerfielder, Aaron Judge.

“Looking at the lineup, there’s no breaks there,” Mr. Skenes said. “There’s no free outs. It’s the All-Star Game. I’m looking forward to attacking them each head-on. It’s going to be cool.”

Mr. Judge said he watched Mr. Skenes pitch a couple of times during the season. “It’s special stuff,” the Yankees outfielder said of the rookie. “It’s not only the velocity of his pitches, but the guy’s a pitcher. He can work all four or five of his pitches, and throw it at any part of the zone at any count. He’s a complete pitcher. It’s going to be fun. We’re all excited to see him on the mound and see him do his thing.”

While his girlfriend chronicles their All-Star experience on social media, Mr. Skenes will be getting to know his fellow special teammates. “The thing I’m looking forward to most is getting to spend some time with the other pitchers here and pick their brains and see what they’re willing to share on what it takes to be a big leaguer for however long they’ve been here,” he said.

A Baltimore right-hander, Corbin Burnes, starts for the American League. The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner, Mr. Burnes, 29, is 9-4 with a 2.93 ERA in his first season with the Orioles. This is his fourth straight All-Star appearance. He is the first Orioles pitcher since Steve Stone in 1980 to start an All-Star Game.

“You have to look at his resume and what he’s done in baseball. He’s had an incredible career,” the AL manager, Bruce Bochy, said, adding, “In my mind, it’s his time to start an All-Star Game.”

The first four NL All-Stars Mr. Burnes could face are the Arizona second baseman, Ketel Marte, designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia’s shortstop, Trea Turner, and Philadelphia first baseman, Bryce Harper.