Los Angeles Dodgers Have Sights Set on Dynasty and Juan Soto

Shaken Yankees are facing the tough task of trying to keep their superstar outfielder.

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their World Series championship with a parade in downtown Los Angeles and vowed to “run it back” next year when they might be even better with Shohei Ohtani pitching and Juan Soto on the roster.

If those two possibilities become a reality in 2025 it should send shivers throughout the rest of the major leagues and put the Dodgers on the cusp of a dynasty.

The New York Yankees, beaten in five games of the World Series by the Dodgers, will try to keep Mr. Soto, a free agent after signing a one-year deal for $31 million to play in Pinstripes in 2024.

As the Dodgers celebrated winning their eighth World Series title on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, Mr. Soto was among the last players to leave the dugout as if soaking in the atmosphere for one last time. According to reports, close to a dozen teams have already expressed an interest in signing the 26-year-old outfielder, who is expected to command the richest contract in baseball history.

The New York Mets, Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies are expected to make strong bids to sign Mr. Soto, who batted .288 with a career-high 41 home runs and 109 RBI during the regular season and .327 with four homers in 14 post-season games.

While he enjoyed helping the Yankees reach the World Series this year, Mr. Soto made it clear he is keeping his options open. He turned down the Washington Nationals’ offer of 15 years for $440 million in 2022 and has since been traded twice waiting to test the free-agent market.

“I don’t know what teams are going to come after me,” he said after the Dodgers won the World Series in five games. “But definitely, I will be open to this and every single team. I don’t have any doors closed or anything like that. I’m going to be available for all 30 teams.”

The Mets, with the deep pockets of owner Steve Cohen, are poised to make a strong bid after having lost to the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. The Yankees, however, aren’t about to give him up without a fight. Mr. Soto is the most talented free agent among those seeking new deals, including Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Dodgers World Series star Teoscar Hernandez, who wants to stay in LA.

But how much is too much to spend on one player? The Yankees are already paying Aaron Judge $40 million a year and Mr. Soto will command at least $50 million or more. The Dodgers spent a billion signing Mr. Ohtani (10 years, $700 million) and Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12 years, $325 million) last season and the current roster already includes high-priced stars like Mookie Betts (12 years, $365 million) and World Series MVP Freddie Freeman (6 years, $162 million), according to Spotrac.com.

Interested franchisees need to be creative. It may take more than money to land Mr. Soto. Ownership opportunities and financial compensation from media rights lured Lionel Messi to play for Inter Miami of MLS. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is interested in purchasing part of a WNBA franchise for Kansas City. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback is already a founding owner of the NWSL’s Kansas City Current and has financial stakes in the Kansas City Royals, and the Sporting KC of the MLS.

Yankees captain Aaron Judge is hopeful Mr. Soto stays in the Bronx. Mr. Judge, who batted .322 with 58 home runs, 114, and an OPS of 1.159 during the regular season, hit .182 with 3 homers, 9 RBI, and .752 OPS in the postseason.

“I’m proud of the year Juan had. It was fun to come to work with him every single day,” Mr. Judge said adding, “He’s going to make the right decision for him and his family. We were lucky to have him here and it would be great to keep playing with him because he’s definitely a special player.”

If the Dodgers get Mr. Soto they’ll be overwhelming favorites to repeat in 2025. Not only would they add one of the best offensive players in the game to the lineup, but Mr. Ohtani will be part of the starting rotation after strictly being a designated hitter during his history-making season in 2024.

Mr. Ohtani, who bats left-handed but throws right-handed, was 38-19 with a 3.01 ERA in 86 starts over six years with the Los Angeles Angels. He underwent a hybrid Tommy John surgery in 2023 on his right arm to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament. He previously underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018 and was exclusively a DH in 2019.

Mr. Ohtani had several throwing sessions during workouts before the World Series and there was speculation he might take the mound against the Yankees. But the Dodgers ruled that out before the Series started.

If left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who missed the World Series due to injuries, can get healthy following upcoming surgeries to his left toe and left knee, the Dodgers will have a formidable rotation to go along with a strong bullpen and an explosive offensive.

“This is a special moment for me,” Mr. Ohtani said in English during the Dodgers celebration at Dodgers Stadium. “I’m just so honored to be here and be part of this team. Congratulations Los Angeles.”

During the celebration in Los Angeles, manager Dave Roberts mentioned something about Dodgers ownership having “a big goal in mind” this winter, and “that’s to get the biggest fish of them all.” Then he caught himself saying, “I almost screwed it up.”

It sounded like he was talking about Mr. Soto. Time will tell.