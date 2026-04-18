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The New York Sun
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‘Lox & Loaded’: NRA Teams Up With Jewish Gun Club To Combat Rising Antisemitism

The partnership, to be announced this week, will bring firearms training and outreach to Jewish communities as antisemitic killings reach a 30-year high.

Lox & Loaded aims to bring firearms training programs, educational initiatives, and outreach events to the Jewish community.
Lox & Loaded aims to bring firearms training programs, educational initiatives, and outreach events to the Jewish community. Via Lox & Loaded
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

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