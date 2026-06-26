Search
The New York Sun
Justice

Luigi Plea Deal Has Been Discussed With Federal Prosecutors, Reports Say

Experts say an early conviction of Mangione in the federal stalking case could stymie the state’s murder prosecution under New York’s double jeopardy laws.

Murder suspect Luigi Mangione speaks with his attorney Jacob Kaplan during an appearance in Manhattan Supreme Court at New York City on June 17, 2026.
Murder suspect Luigi Mangione speaks with his attorney Jacob Kaplan during an appearance in Manhattan Supreme Court at New York City on June 17, 2026. Steven Hirsch- Pool/Getty Images
MARIE POHL

MARIE POHL

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp