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The New York Sun
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MAHA Fury Over Roundup Ruling Threatens RFK Jr.’s Hold on Movement He Fathered

A founder of the advocacy group United We Eat says many MAHA voters now feel misled by Republicans who never intended to follow through on protecting their health.

A farm worker handles Roundup in the American Midwest on August 20, 1999.
A farm worker handles Roundup in the American Midwest on August 20, 1999. USDA via Getty
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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