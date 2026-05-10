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The New York Sun
Politics

MAHA Moms Get ‘Gift’ From Kennedy as Critics Lambaste the First Lady Over Her Mother’s Day Message

As Melania Trump promotes the American family as a bulwark for democracy, the administration is offering support for new moms and expectant mothers.

First Lady Melania Trump delivers remarks at a Military Mothers’ Day event at the White House on May 6, 2026.
First Lady Melania Trump delivers remarks at a Military Mothers’ Day event at the White House on May 6, 2026. WhiteHouse.gov
SHARON KEHNEMUI

SHARON KEHNEMUI

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