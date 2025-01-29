Manning Dynasty Challenged as Kelce Family Steals Football Spotlight

Anointing as the first family of football is shifting from Peyton and Eli to Jason and Travis.

The Mannings have long been considered the first family of American football. Archie Manning, an NFL star despite playing most of his career with the hapless New Orleans Saints, set the stage. His eldest son, Peyton Manning, a Super Bowl MVP, is already enshrined in the NFL Hall of Fame, while his younger son Eli, won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants.

Together the Mannings have multiple championship trophies and MVP awards decorating the family trophy case. And television can’t seem to get enough of them whether it’s talking football or pitching products.

Yet, pin-pointing “The First Family of Football” might be debatable, thanks to the Kelces who are beginning to hog all the limelight. The torch could be passed during the next two weeks as the nation focuses on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs seeking an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title when they meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at New Orleans.

If that wasn’t enough, Travis Kelce’s hot-and-heavy romance with pop sensation Taylor Swift continues to draw headlines and millions of social media views.

Travis’s brother Jason Kelce will be in demand at New Orleans. In his first season of retirement after playing 13 years and winning Super Bowl LII with Philadelphia, he has professional and personal ties to both teams. In addition to their “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” podcast, which signed with Amazon for $100 million in August, Jason has a late-night talk show to go along with an analyst role with ESPN.

Throw in momma Donna Kelce hosting celebrities in her Suite and the Kelce’s are football’s version of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

“We really try not to let it affect us to be honest with you,” Jason Kelce told PEOPLE magazine. “I think there are times where you’re out and about and whatnot, and it’s hard to just enjoy being at an event or out to dinner. But for the most part, everybody’s very nice and generous and either they are fans of the team or listening to the podcasts, or all of our family.”

The 2023 documentary “Kelce” introduced America to the unique family. The documentary focuses on Jason helping the Eagles to the Super Bowl but emphasizes his bond with family and friends.

Jason Kelce was asked earlier this month what team he would root for if the Eagles played the Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch. “I’m probably in the same boat my mom was in watching us play in the Super Bowl where you’re kind of rooting for a great game, both offenses to play well, and whoever wins, you’ll end up being happy and feeling a little bit upset for the other team,” he told WIP radio. “I know I’m not on the team anymore, but I know so many of those people in the organization. This is where I live. I’m always pulling for Philadelphia. I always root for my brother, too. That’s the reality.”

Speculation this could be Travis Kelce’s final season is a storyline leading up to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs Pro Bowl tight end briefly contemplated retirement after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in Super Bowl LVIII last February in Las Vegas.

He returned to help the Chiefs attempt an unprecedented three-peat. After a busy offseason appearing in movies, and television projects and attending several Ms. Swift’s Era Tour concerts, Mr. Kelce had the worst season of his career statistically with 97 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns.

He was dominant in the Chiefs’ 23-14 Divisional Playoff victory over the Houston Texans, catching 7 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. But he caught just two balls for 19 yards and no scores in the Chiefs, 32-29, triumph over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship.

Two years ago, Mr. Kelce caught six passes for 81 yards and a score as the Chiefs defeated the Eagles, 38-35, to begin this quest for a three-peat.

Watching his brother’s success in retirement could lure Travis into hanging up his cleats. His future with Ms. Swift could also impact that decision. Earlier this year, Mr. Kelce said his thoughts on retirement change “every single day.”

The 35-year-old 10-time Pro Bowl player admitted “I love everything that I’m doing in this building but at the end of the day I’m not having that extreme success on the field as I have individually.” He said he would “reevaluate” the situation after the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Manning family could receive some special news on Feb. 6 when the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is announced at New Orleans. Eli Manning, a New Orleans native, is a finalist in the Modern-Era Player category.