Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
‘I’m surprised they released them. I would not have done that,’ Mr. Trump told reporters Monday at the White House.
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President Trump is disagreeing with a decision by British police to allow five men who were arrested early Sunday on suspicion of planning a terrorist act near an air base housing American forces deployed against Iran to be released on bail.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
President Trump is disagreeing with a decision by British police to allow five men who were arrested early Sunday on suspicion of planning a terrorist act near an air base housing American forces deployed against Iran to be released on bail.
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