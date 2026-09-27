Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Robots are investigating three vans outside RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire where 85 homes have been evacuated.
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British police said Sunday they have arrested five men on suspicion of planning a terrorist act near an air base housing U.S. forces deployed against Iran.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
British police said Sunday they have arrested five men on suspicion of planning a terrorist act near an air base housing U.S. forces deployed against Iran.
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