Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
As Democrats eye a midterm majority, Representative Steve Cohen’s sweeping resolution offers a preview of the oversight — and impeachment threats — that could follow.
In a sign of what’s to come if Democrats win the House in the midterms, President Trump is facing 26 new articles of impeachment introduced by a congressman who accuses him of abuses of power, violations of his oath of office, and a wide range of other alleged misconduct.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
In a sign of what’s to come if Democrats win the House in the midterms, President Trump is facing 26 new articles of impeachment introduced by a congressman who accuses him of abuses of power, violations of his oath of office, and a wide range of other alleged misconduct.
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