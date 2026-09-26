Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
The increasingly heated rhetoric comes amid several new examples of AI agents going rogue, including newly disclosed efforts to probe three United States government websites.
The debate over how and whether to regulate artificial intelligence is growing more heated, with Pope Leo XIV issuing a new warning that humanity could be lost to a “paradise of machines,” while tech mogul Peter Thiel this week described the pontiff as “a useful idiot for” the Chinese Communist Party.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
The debate over how and whether to regulate artificial intelligence is growing more heated, with Pope Leo XIV issuing a new warning that humanity could be lost to a “paradise of machines,” while tech mogul Peter Thiel this week described the pontiff as “a useful idiot for” the Chinese Communist Party.
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