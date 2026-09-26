“A Secret Life: The Lies and Scandals of President Grover Cleveland,” begins with the most shocking scene ever to appear in a presidential biography. Not yet president, Grover Cleveland stands before Maria Halpin, the mother of his illegitimate child, and with a “rough expression” repeatedly orders her: “Give the child to Mrs. Kendall,” the woman he has designated to take care of the baby, leaving behind the bereft mother. This scene in Charles Lachman’s 2011 book derives from affidavits of the principal parties involved in the purported abduction of an infant boy whose mother Cleveland had incarcerated in a mental asylum. Halpin was released after a brief stay.