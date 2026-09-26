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Kyleigh Thurman arrived at the emergency room of Ascension Seton Williamson in Round Rock, Texas, on February 21, 2023, bleeding and in pain. Doctors there ordered an ultrasound. It showed nothing in her uterus; however, it did turn up a mass near her right ovary and fallopian tube — a finding that, under the hospital’s own protocol, called for an OB-GYN to weigh in.
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Kyleigh Thurman arrived at the emergency room of Ascension Seton Williamson in Round Rock, Texas, on February 21, 2023, bleeding and in pain. Doctors there ordered an ultrasound. It showed nothing in her uterus; however, it did turn up a mass near her right ovary and fallopian tube — a finding that, under the hospital’s own protocol, called for an OB-GYN to weigh in.
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