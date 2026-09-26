Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
A former New York City mayor, Michael Bloomberg, has made a $250,000 donation to support the proposed state constitutional amendment.
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Voters in Idaho, a deep-red state where Republican lawmakers have enacted some of the strictest bans on abortion in the country, are set to weigh in on an amendment that would enshrine abortion protections — and polls suggest that it may have a shot at passing.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Voters in Idaho, a deep-red state where Republican lawmakers have enacted some of the strictest bans on abortion in the country, are set to weigh in on an amendment that would enshrine abortion protections — and polls suggest that it may have a shot at passing.
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