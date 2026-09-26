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From Niger to Bangladesh, girls are being married off at some of the highest rates on record. Poverty, not religion, is what the worst-hit nations share.
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In the border town of Chaman, in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, a wedding photograph began circulating online this month showing a 3-year-old girl dressed as a bride beside a groom in his 60s. Within days, the provincial government had ordered an investigation, and police arrested the girl’s father, Abdul Bari.
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By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
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By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
In the border town of Chaman, in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, a wedding photograph began circulating online this month showing a 3-year-old girl dressed as a bride beside a groom in his 60s. Within days, the provincial government had ordered an investigation, and police arrested the girl’s father, Abdul Bari.
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