Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
From a Texas custody battle to a Florida attorney general’s charge of “modern-day slavery,” the fight over commercial surrogacy has prompted one of the strangest coalitions in American politics.
An Alaska nurse who carried another couple’s baby to term against their wishes was sued for more than $100,000 for refusing an abortion, and was then barred by a Dallas judge from seeing the child she delivered. It might sound like a case built for cable news; it is also, according to the lawyers who write surrogacy contracts for a living, entirely ordinary.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
An Alaska nurse who carried another couple’s baby to term against their wishes was sued for more than $100,000 for refusing an abortion, and was then barred by a Dallas judge from seeing the child she delivered. It might sound like a case built for cable news; it is also, according to the lawyers who write surrogacy contracts for a living, entirely ordinary.
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