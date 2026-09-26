Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Most people would prefer that he make his choice as soon as possible.
President Trump’s address on Tuesday to the United Nations was the most successful of the five occasions when he has spoken to the General Assembly, the great majority of whose 193 members usually disagree with almost everything he says. Yet his longevity in office as well as the undoubted efficacy of many of his direct interventions in a number of areas have caused the membership and the bureaucracy of the UN to take his comments much more seriously than they were inclined to do in his first term as president.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
President Trump’s address on Tuesday to the United Nations was the most successful of the five occasions when he has spoken to the General Assembly, the great majority of whose 193 members usually disagree with almost everything he says. Yet his longevity in office as well as the undoubted efficacy of many of his direct interventions in a number of areas have caused the membership and the bureaucracy of the UN to take his comments much more seriously than they were inclined to do in his first term as president.
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