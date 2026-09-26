President Trump’s address on Tuesday to the United Nations was the most successful of the five occasions when he has spoken to the General Assembly, the great majority of whose 193 members usually disagree with almost everything he says. Yet his longevity in office as well as the undoubted efficacy of many of his direct interventions in a number of areas have caused the membership and the bureaucracy of the UN to take his comments much more seriously than they were inclined to do in his first term as president.