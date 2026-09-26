Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
The CIA just handed over its largest-ever batch of pre-9/11 records, but the FBI files and phone logs that the victims’ relatives want most remain locked in the vault.
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A quarter-century after 19 hijackers turned four passenger jets into weapons, Washington is still sitting on a stack of secrets about who inside Saudi Arabia may have helped them pull it off.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
A quarter-century after 19 hijackers turned four passenger jets into weapons, Washington is still sitting on a stack of secrets about who inside Saudi Arabia may have helped them pull it off.
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