Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
The special counsel is due to testify to Congress next week about his prosecution of the president.
Published:
Updated:
The publication of a report from Congressman Jim Jordan alleging that Special Counsel Jack Smith “privately” knew he was treading on legally dubious ground in his pursuit of President Trump escalates scrutiny of the prosecutor ahead of his congressional testimony on Tuesday. It’s a development that will embolden critics of Mr. Smith’s tenure.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
The publication of a report from Congressman Jim Jordan alleging that Special Counsel Jack Smith “privately” knew he was treading on legally dubious ground in his pursuit of President Trump escalates scrutiny of the prosecutor ahead of his congressional testimony on Tuesday. It’s a development that will embolden critics of Mr. Smith’s tenure.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime