Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
The billionaire Republican candidate is struggling in a state that hasn’t elected a Democratic governor in 20 years.
Published:
Updated:
It has been 20 years since a Democrat has been elected governor in Ohio, a state President Trump won the past three presidential elections, but Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign is struggling in the race to replace term-limited Governor Mike DeWine.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
It has been 20 years since a Democrat has been elected governor in Ohio, a state President Trump won the past three presidential elections, but Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign is struggling in the race to replace term-limited Governor Mike DeWine.
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