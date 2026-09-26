Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
That money previously funded dozens of warm shelter beds as temperatures begin to drop.
Published:
Updated:
New York City’s progressive leaders are walking away from millions of dollars in federal funding for a shelter that houses homeless veterans, in protest against the Trump administration’s insistence on two biological sexes.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
New York City’s progressive leaders are walking away from millions of dollars in federal funding for a shelter that houses homeless veterans, in protest against the Trump administration’s insistence on two biological sexes.
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