Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
A crisis in college sports can be solved without the help of the federal government.
As Rahm Emmanuel famously quipped, “You never let a serious crisis go to waste.” Well, a corollary to that quip could be: “Every crisis predictably brings out the worst in Congress.” Look no farther than Dodd Frank or the Covid response legislation.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
As Rahm Emmanuel famously quipped, “You never let a serious crisis go to waste.” Well, a corollary to that quip could be: “Every crisis predictably brings out the worst in Congress.” Look no farther than Dodd Frank or the Covid response legislation.
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