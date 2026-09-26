Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
The idea is percolating in Congress and couldn’t be more timely.
No sooner did we read Dean Karayanis’s column on the current campaign to honor the Adams family with their own monument in Washington than we put in a call to James Grant. The famed editor of the Interest Rate Observer wrote a choice biography of John Adams, called “Party of One.” We were working on, we told him, a short editorial in praise of the Adams family. “Why short?” Mr. Grant exclaimed, typically to the point.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
No sooner did we read Dean Karayanis’s column on the current campaign to honor the Adams family with their own monument in Washington than we put in a call to James Grant. The famed editor of the Interest Rate Observer wrote a choice biography of John Adams, called “Party of One.” We were working on, we told him, a short editorial in praise of the Adams family. “Why short?” Mr. Grant exclaimed, typically to the point.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime