Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Plan for an Adams Memorial is being pressed during America’s 250th year.
Published:
Updated:
A bipartisan group of congressmen is advocating for the Adams Memorial–Great American Heroes Act. Their goal is a monument at Washington, D.C., to honor the family’s contributions — including two presidents — for America’s 250th anniversary year.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
A bipartisan group of congressmen is advocating for the Adams Memorial–Great American Heroes Act. Their goal is a monument at Washington, D.C., to honor the family’s contributions — including two presidents — for America’s 250th anniversary year.
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