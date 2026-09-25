Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Igor Golyak follows the acclaimed ‘Our Class’ with a humorous, timely reimagining of a rarely staged Eugène Ionesco work.
Published:
Updated:
In 2024, the Arlekin Players Theatre, a company that began as an ensemble of Boston-based immigrants from countries in the former Soviet Union, presented the New York premiere of “Our Class,” a play following a group of Polish students, half Catholic and half Jewish, through a local massacre targeting the latter religion during World War II, then tracing their lives into the following decades.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
In 2024, the Arlekin Players Theatre, a company that began as an ensemble of Boston-based immigrants from countries in the former Soviet Union, presented the New York premiere of “Our Class,” a play following a group of Polish students, half Catholic and half Jewish, through a local massacre targeting the latter religion during World War II, then tracing their lives into the following decades.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime