Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
‘Here’s a simple truth: Israel didn’t commit genocide. Israel prevented genocide,’ the Israeli prime minister said as he attempted to pile shame on the mayor.
Published:
Updated:
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced “lies” about his government’s war against Hamas during his speech at the United Nations on Thursday, shaming everyone who has called the Israeli response to the October 7, 2023, attacks a genocide “whether they sit in this hall or in the office of the antisemitic mayor of New York.”
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced “lies” about his government’s war against Hamas during his speech at the United Nations on Thursday, shaming everyone who has called the Israeli response to the October 7, 2023, attacks a genocide “whether they sit in this hall or in the office of the antisemitic mayor of New York.”
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