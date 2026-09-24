Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Trump says he and Xi have ‘forged a friendship,’ while Xi calls for ‘conflict and no confrontation’ on ‘the right path for our two great countries to get along on this planet.’
Published:
Updated:
The presidents of the world’s two most powerful countries sublimated hostility Thursday, and avoided contentious issues, in a show of good will. However, the daylight between President Trump and Communist China’s Xi Jinping shone through in their opening remarks, before they settled into a closed-door conversation in the White House in a summit that both of them clearly hope will head off the threat of an open conflict, at least for now.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
The presidents of the world’s two most powerful countries sublimated hostility Thursday, and avoided contentious issues, in a show of good will. However, the daylight between President Trump and Communist China’s Xi Jinping shone through in their opening remarks, before they settled into a closed-door conversation in the White House in a summit that both of them clearly hope will head off the threat of an open conflict, at least for now.
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