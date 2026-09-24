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By JAMES BROOKE|
A Catholic TV star in life finds beatification and a YouTube audience in death.
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Decades before Fulton Sheen was the focus of a beatification mass in St. Louis — and one step closer to sainthood in the Catholic Church — he spent Tuesday nights waiting for the lights to go up in a Manhattan TV studio.
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By MATTHEW RICE|
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By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Decades before Fulton Sheen was the focus of a beatification mass in St. Louis — and one step closer to sainthood in the Catholic Church — he spent Tuesday nights waiting for the lights to go up in a Manhattan TV studio.
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