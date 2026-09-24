Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Families of the victims are delivering tearful impact statements at a Toronto-area courtroom this week in the case against Kenneth Law.
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TORONTO — Dozens of persons are queued up this week to deliver tear-filled impact statements in the case of a Toronto-area man who sold hundred of “suicide kits” around the world, resulting in at least 14 deaths in Canada and 79 in the United Kingdom.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
TORONTO — Dozens of persons are queued up this week to deliver tear-filled impact statements in the case of a Toronto-area man who sold hundred of “suicide kits” around the world, resulting in at least 14 deaths in Canada and 79 in the United Kingdom.
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