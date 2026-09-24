Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
A lawsuit in respect of the New York Times’ hostility to Israel seeks to test the question.
A lawsuit filed Wednesday against the Times seeks what Reuters calls “materials to determine whether the company’s board is letting the newspaper promote biased editorial coverage against Israel.” This brainstorm comes from a state-run pension fund in Florida and a conservative think tank. Their filing in a New York court reckons that, per Reuters, a “series of factual errors” supports a “reasonable inference” that it has “weaponized” its standards.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
A lawsuit filed Wednesday against the Times seeks what Reuters calls “materials to determine whether the company’s board is letting the newspaper promote biased editorial coverage against Israel.” This brainstorm comes from a state-run pension fund in Florida and a conservative think tank. Their filing in a New York court reckons that, per Reuters, a “series of factual errors” supports a “reasonable inference” that it has “weaponized” its standards.
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