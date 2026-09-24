Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
The elaborate greeting may have been to soften up the Chinese leader before getting down to bargaining that’s not likely to work.
President Trump and First Lady Melania accorded President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, of Communist China, a greeting that far exceeded Mr. Trump’s reception when he arrived in Beijing in May.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
President Trump and First Lady Melania accorded President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, of Communist China, a greeting that far exceeded Mr. Trump’s reception when he arrived in Beijing in May.
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