Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
An anthology by a gunslinging writer who fires a lot of bullets but invariably fumbles the shootout.
Published:
Updated:
‘Gonzo Neurotic: The Best (And Not-So-Best) of Jerry Stahl’
By Jerry Stahl
ZE Books, 456 pages
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
‘Gonzo Neurotic: The Best (And Not-So-Best) of Jerry Stahl’
By Jerry Stahl
ZE Books, 456 pages
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