Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
The son of Israel’s envoy to America, a soldier on reserve duty, is attacked by a terrorist in Judea.
The car ramming terrorist attack that has put in danger the life of the son of Israel’s ambassador to America, Yechiel Leiter, also amounts to a battering of the delusions regarding the Jewish state. Neria Leiter is a reserve soldier in the Israel Defense Forces. He was manning a checkpoint in the West Bank when a Palestinian Arab launched an attack. Now, Ambassador Leiter says that to survive, “Neria needs a miracle.”
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
The car ramming terrorist attack that has put in danger the life of the son of Israel’s ambassador to America, Yechiel Leiter, also amounts to a battering of the delusions regarding the Jewish state. Neria Leiter is a reserve soldier in the Israel Defense Forces. He was manning a checkpoint in the West Bank when a Palestinian Arab launched an attack. Now, Ambassador Leiter says that to survive, “Neria needs a miracle.”
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime