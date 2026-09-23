Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Philadelphia teacher Hannah Gann admitted the deception after an hour-long grilling by her colleagues in anti-racism and pro-Palestinian organizations.
A Philadelphia teacher is apologizing after claiming to be both black and Palestinian while advocating for pro-Palestinian and social justice causes, despite the fact that she is white and Jewish.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
A Philadelphia teacher is apologizing after claiming to be both black and Palestinian while advocating for pro-Palestinian and social justice causes, despite the fact that she is white and Jewish.
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