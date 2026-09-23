Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
An internal whistleblower says the paper told her to leave ‘if you don’t like our values here.’
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The New York Times faces a shareholder lawsuit accusing the paper of ignoring a whistleblower’s complaints of anti-Israel bias and false reporting.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
The New York Times faces a shareholder lawsuit accusing the paper of ignoring a whistleblower’s complaints of anti-Israel bias and false reporting.
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