Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Two new episodes of ‘New York: A Documentary Film’ offer an engaging and efficient summary of the city’s recent eventful history.
Published:
Updated:
When your brother is Ken Burns, it takes a certain chutzpah to follow him into the documentary film game. For more than three decades, Mr. Burns has made popular, widely acclaimed films on subjects ranging from the Civil War and baseball to jazz and, most recently, the American Revolution. He is so synonymous with the TV documentary form that some have taken to simply calling him “America’s storyteller.”
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
When your brother is Ken Burns, it takes a certain chutzpah to follow him into the documentary film game. For more than three decades, Mr. Burns has made popular, widely acclaimed films on subjects ranging from the Civil War and baseball to jazz and, most recently, the American Revolution. He is so synonymous with the TV documentary form that some have taken to simply calling him “America’s storyteller.”
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime