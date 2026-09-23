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Siena’s latest numbers also reaffirmed Hochul’s narrowed overall lead among likely voters.
Published:
Updated:
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is keeping the pressure on Governor Kathy Hochul as the race to run the Empire State enters its end stage, new poll results show, with just six weeks remaining to Election Day.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
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Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is keeping the pressure on Governor Kathy Hochul as the race to run the Empire State enters its end stage, new poll results show, with just six weeks remaining to Election Day.
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