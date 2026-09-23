The title of Sarah McEneaney’s tenth solo exhibition at Tibor de Nagy Gallery, “Porch Life,” takes its inspiration from a painting of the same name completed this year. Measuring twice as wide as it is high, the image is bucolic in temper. An older woman with frazzled hair, that would be Ms. McEneaney, sits on a porch swing at a backyard terrace. She’s either writing in a journal or drawing in a sketchbook. Nearby is an orange tabby and what looks like a terrier mix. A pair of cats sit on an interior window ledge looking out at the viewer. The composition is dominated by a lush array of greenery. From the looks of it, porch life is pretty good.