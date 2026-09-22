Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
The General Assembly hears a torrent of denunciations of the Jewish state.
There was a race to the bottom on opening day of the annual debate at the United Nations General Assembly: Which speaker can make the most outrageous statement on Israel. Competition was stiff and there’s still a week-worth ahead of contestants who will try to outdo King Abdullah II of Jordan, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Emir Tamim Al Thani of Qatar, and UN chief Antonio Guterres. Then again, what’s French for chutzpah?
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
There was a race to the bottom on opening day of the annual debate at the United Nations General Assembly: Which speaker can make the most outrageous statement on Israel. Competition was stiff and there’s still a week-worth ahead of contestants who will try to outdo King Abdullah II of Jordan, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Emir Tamim Al Thani of Qatar, and UN chief Antonio Guterres. Then again, what’s French for chutzpah?
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