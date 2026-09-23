Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Experts say less in-person socializing and more time online may help explain why teen marijuana use is at a three-decade low.
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When American teenagers returned to classrooms after the pandemic, Dr. Richard Miech expected marijuana use to return with them.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
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By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
When American teenagers returned to classrooms after the pandemic, Dr. Richard Miech expected marijuana use to return with them.
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