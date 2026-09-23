For those who care to remember New York in the 1990s, the re-release of the 1995 documentary “Unzipped” feels like slipping on an outfit of crisp white button-down and fluid black pants again. That is to say it feels good. Both cool and entertaining, the film captures a moment in time during the early-to-mid nineties when designers arrived larger-than-life, models were super, and fashion was fun as well as hugely influential. Yet 31 years after introducing Isaac Mizrahi to the world beyond the city and other fashion meccas, the swift and stylish picture is finding a second life with viewers who were barely born when it first hit theaters — who now find it as vital a portrait of the creative life as it was then.