Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
The research comes a year after President Trump warned pregnant women against taking the painkiller.
A new review of research involving more than three million people has found no strong evidence that taking Tylenol during pregnancy causes autism or ADHD.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
A new review of research involving more than three million people has found no strong evidence that taking Tylenol during pregnancy causes autism or ADHD.
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