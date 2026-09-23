Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
The five-term Maine Republican is at risk of losing her seat this year.
Senator Susan Collins is strongly denying allegations that she ever engaged in any kind of pay-to-play scheme after ProPublica reported on Tuesday that the FBI had opened an investigation into a 2019 straw donor payment to a political action committee supporting her 2020 re-election campaign. The report states that the investigation into Ms. Collins and her campaign was only shuttered after President Trump returned to the White House.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Senator Susan Collins is strongly denying allegations that she ever engaged in any kind of pay-to-play scheme after ProPublica reported on Tuesday that the FBI had opened an investigation into a 2019 straw donor payment to a political action committee supporting her 2020 re-election campaign. The report states that the investigation into Ms. Collins and her campaign was only shuttered after President Trump returned to the White House.
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