Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Since Paxton defeated Cornyn in the Republican primary, many of Cornyn’s biggest donors have kept their wallets shut.
Published:
Updated:
Senator John Cornyn says that it was his decision to keep Texas attorney general Ken Paxton, who defeated Mr. Cornyn in the Senate GOP primary this year, away from a Dallas fundraiser benefiting Republican candidates for the Senate. The Monday fundraiser was attended by multiple candidates, including some sitting senators, who are facing tough re-election battles this year.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Senator John Cornyn says that it was his decision to keep Texas attorney general Ken Paxton, who defeated Mr. Cornyn in the Senate GOP primary this year, away from a Dallas fundraiser benefiting Republican candidates for the Senate. The Monday fundraiser was attended by multiple candidates, including some sitting senators, who are facing tough re-election battles this year.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime